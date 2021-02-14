Joanne and D'Anthony - How We Met (short version)

Air Force Reserve Capt. D'Anthony Harris and 1st Lt. Joanne Brudent met each other while working together with the 413th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The two got engaged last year, with a wedding day scheduled for next month. This video details their journey and how they grew as individuals while falling in love. (U.S. Air Force video by Jamal D. Sutter)
