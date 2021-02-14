Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joanne and D'Anthony - How We Met (short version)

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2021

    Video by Jamal D. Sutter 

    413th Flight Test Group

    Air Force Reserve Capt. D'Anthony Harris and 1st Lt. Joanne Brudent met each other while working together with the 413th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The two got engaged last year, with a wedding day scheduled for next month. This video details their journey and how they grew as individuals while falling in love. (U.S. Air Force video by Jamal D. Sutter)

