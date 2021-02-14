Joanne and D'Anthony - How We Met (short version)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Reserve Capt. D'Anthony Harris and 1st Lt. Joanne Brudent met each other while working together with the 413th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The two got engaged last year, with a wedding day scheduled for next month. This video details their journey and how they grew as individuals while falling in love. (U.S. Air Force video by Jamal D. Sutter)