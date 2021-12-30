Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    eNavfit Tutorial Series Module Six: Routing Reports & Reviewer Inputs

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Video by Douglas Bedford 

    Navy Personnel Command

    The eNavFit interface is the U.S. Navy’s newest bridging technology in the Talent Management initiative for completion of personnel performance evaluations. This module provides guidance for changing the summary group status to “Route” and how reviewers modify appraisal inputs.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 10:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827345
    VIRIN: 211222-D-YG354-803
    Filename: DOD_108751065
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, eNavfit Tutorial Series Module Six: Routing Reports & Reviewer Inputs, by Douglas Bedford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    eNAVFIT

