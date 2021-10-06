video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A music video featuring four of Ike's Sailors performing a song about their Navy and fleet experiences. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is Deployed to the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western India Ocean and the three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ace Foster)