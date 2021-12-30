The eNavFit interface is the U.S. Navy’s newest bridging technology in the Talent Management initiative for completion of personnel performance evaluations. This module covers the process workflow used by a Reporting Senior or their Trusted Agent to provide summary group inputs that will promulgate to all reports within the summary group.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 10:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|827343
|VIRIN:
|211222-D-YG354-802
|Filename:
|DOD_108751060
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, eNavFit Tutorial Series Module Five: Online Summary Group Creation, by Douglas Bedford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
