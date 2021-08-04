A video of Ike Sailor doing some of the different jobs for the ship. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is Deployed to the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western India Ocean and the three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlin Watt/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 09:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827325
|VIRIN:
|210408-N-QC790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108750985
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, QC790, by SN Kaitlin Watt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT