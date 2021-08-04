Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Video by Seaman Kaitlin Watt 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A video of Ike Sailor doing some of the different jobs for the ship. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is Deployed to the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western India Ocean and the three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaitlin Watt/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 09:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827325
    VIRIN: 210408-N-QC790-1001
    Filename: DOD_108750985
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: VA, US

    This work, QC790, by SN Kaitlin Watt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Afghanistan"
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

