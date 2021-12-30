Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, to discuss finding a purpose while serving in the Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 30th, 2021. This video is part of a monthly series exploring Air Force Materiel Command Connect topics. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 09:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827324
|VIRIN:
|211230-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108750974
|Length:
|00:12:07
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Let’s Get It Wright: Purpose, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
