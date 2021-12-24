Chaplain at Camp Lemonnier brings Christmas spirit and provides Catholic worship services to those aboard USS Essex

Lt. Paul Guzman, chaplain at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, brings Christmas spirit and provides Catholic worship services to those aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in the Gulf of Aden.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 08:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827323
|VIRIN:
|211224-N-AW702-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108750937
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|GULF OF ADEN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT