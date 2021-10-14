Service members from Yokota Air Base, Japan, reflect on what it means to them to be Hispanic and serving in the military in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, 2021. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from 15 September through 15 October.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 21:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827318
|VIRIN:
|211014-F-VB704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108749394
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS
