Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.14.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Service members from Yokota Air Base, Japan, reflect on what it means to them to be Hispanic and serving in the military in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, 2021. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from 15 September through 15 October.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 21:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827318
    VIRIN: 211014-F-VB704-1001
    Filename: DOD_108749394
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    Indo-Pacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT