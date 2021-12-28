Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virtual JBPHH Daily Water Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Video by Cpl. Jose Angeles 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Dec. 28, 2021) – U.S. Navy officials answer questions and give updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live daily update broadcast over social media. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (US Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 18:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 827313
    VIRIN: 211228-M-RM278-1001
    Filename: DOD_108749223
    Length: 00:17:19
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual JBPHH Daily Water Update, by Cpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT