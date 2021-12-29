Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Omaha District Celebrates 88 Years

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Video by Samuel Weldin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    For 88 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District has been serving the upper Midwest and the nation.

    With an area of responsibility of approximately 700,000 square miles in the northern Great Plains, the Omaha District is the largest Corps district in the continental United States.
    Within these 700,000 square miles, we have built and maintained 6 dams along the Missouri River, as well as created and improved upon the area’s vast levee system. These structures provide millions of homes with sustainably sourced electricity, and prevent billions of dollars a year in community flood damage.

    We have created numerous structures for the US Army and Air Force, and have improved upon the land, water, and air quality of thousands of acres within the region.

    Currently, the district is executing a total program in excess of $1.75 billion across its multiple mission areas of responsibility. These areas include national infrastructure improvement, flood protection, navigation, hydropower, recreation, regulatory, national emergency management, and ecosystem restoration.

    For the past 88 years, the men and women of Omaha District stand proud of their accomplishments and look forward to the many new challenges that lie ahead.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 20:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827308
    VIRIN: 211229-A-OK605-002
    Filename: DOD_108749150
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Omaha District Celebrates 88 Years, by Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
    Omaha District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT