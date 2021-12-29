For 88 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District has been serving the upper Midwest and the nation.
With an area of responsibility of approximately 700,000 square miles in the northern Great Plains, the Omaha District is the largest Corps district in the continental United States.
Within these 700,000 square miles, we have built and maintained 6 dams along the Missouri River, as well as created and improved upon the area’s vast levee system. These structures provide millions of homes with sustainably sourced electricity, and prevent billions of dollars a year in community flood damage.
We have created numerous structures for the US Army and Air Force, and have improved upon the land, water, and air quality of thousands of acres within the region.
Currently, the district is executing a total program in excess of $1.75 billion across its multiple mission areas of responsibility. These areas include national infrastructure improvement, flood protection, navigation, hydropower, recreation, regulatory, national emergency management, and ecosystem restoration.
For the past 88 years, the men and women of Omaha District stand proud of their accomplishments and look forward to the many new challenges that lie ahead.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 20:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827308
|VIRIN:
|211229-A-OK605-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108749150
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Omaha District Celebrates 88 Years, by Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT