Omaha District Celebrates 88 Years

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827308" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For 88 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District has been serving the upper Midwest and the nation.



With an area of responsibility of approximately 700,000 square miles in the northern Great Plains, the Omaha District is the largest Corps district in the continental United States.

Within these 700,000 square miles, we have built and maintained 6 dams along the Missouri River, as well as created and improved upon the area’s vast levee system. These structures provide millions of homes with sustainably sourced electricity, and prevent billions of dollars a year in community flood damage.



We have created numerous structures for the US Army and Air Force, and have improved upon the land, water, and air quality of thousands of acres within the region.



Currently, the district is executing a total program in excess of $1.75 billion across its multiple mission areas of responsibility. These areas include national infrastructure improvement, flood protection, navigation, hydropower, recreation, regulatory, national emergency management, and ecosystem restoration.



For the past 88 years, the men and women of Omaha District stand proud of their accomplishments and look forward to the many new challenges that lie ahead.