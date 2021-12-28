This is My Organization - GEN Daly Message

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Video by Samantha Tyler 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Army Materiel Command is 100% committed to promoting a safe, cohesive, and inclusive workplace. Its vision is an AMC culture that embraces diversity, promotes mental and physical health, provides transparency, builds trust, and ensures dignity and respect throughout the workforce. These are the goals of the TiMO initiative, or “This is my Organization.” TiMO is the overarching concept that will bind AMC's 175,000 Soldiers, Army Civilians and Contractors to each other and the mission.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 15:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827302
    VIRIN: 211228-A-LD107-051
    Filename: DOD_108749067
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    People
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Civilian
    People First
    TiMO
    GEN Ed Daly
    This is My Organization

