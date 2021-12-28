This is My Organization - GEN Daly Message

Army Materiel Command is 100% committed to promoting a safe, cohesive, and inclusive workplace. Its vision is an AMC culture that embraces diversity, promotes mental and physical health, provides transparency, builds trust, and ensures dignity and respect throughout the workforce. These are the goals of the TiMO initiative, or “This is my Organization.” TiMO is the overarching concept that will bind AMC's 175,000 Soldiers, Army Civilians and Contractors to each other and the mission.
