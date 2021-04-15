Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AV234

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Somers Steelman    

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A video showing the SRF-B OC course. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike group is deployed to the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and the three strategic choke points. ( U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Somers Steelman/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 14:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827292
    VIRIN: 210415-N-AV234-1001
    Filename: DOD_108748937
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AV234, by PO2 Somers Steelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Afghanistan"
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

