    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Waters 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    210523-N-PI330-1001 ARABIAN SEA (May 23, 2021)- Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) move ordnance in the Arabian Sea, May 23. The IKE Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 14:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827291
    VIRIN: 210523-N-PI330-1001
    Filename: DOD_108748936
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations, by PO3 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Afghanistan"
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

