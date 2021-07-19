A video synopsis of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN69) 2021 deployment. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike group is deployed to the U.S. 5th fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and the three strategic choke points. ( U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Somers Steelman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827286
|VIRIN:
|210719-N-AV234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108748914
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Language:
|English
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AV234, by PO2 Somers Steelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
