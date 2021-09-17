Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tribute to the Airman's Creed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Ruth Medinavillanueva 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Joint Base San Antonio recite the Airman’s Creed to celebrate the United States Air Force 74th anniversary at JBSA-Lackland, Texas.
    The Air Force celebrates its 74th anniversary Sept. 18, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Ruth A. Medina-Villanueva)

    Disclaimer: A music license agreement between the 502d Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office and Universal Production Music authorizes the use of their music in this video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 13:05
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 827284
    VIRIN: 210917-F-VZ902-1002
    Filename: DOD_108748905
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Airman's Creed
    JBSA
    502d ABW
    USAF74

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT