Tribute to the Airman's Creed

Airmen from Joint Base San Antonio recite the Airman’s Creed to celebrate the United States Air Force 74th anniversary at JBSA-Lackland, Texas.
The Air Force celebrates its 74th anniversary Sept. 18, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Ruth A. Medina-Villanueva)
Disclaimer: A music license agreement between the 502d Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office and Universal Production Music authorizes the use of their music in this video.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 13:05
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|827284
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-VZ902-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108748905
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
