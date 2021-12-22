Grand Shield 22-2 Wrap Up

The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing held Grand Shield 22-2, an event that put the wing to the test in degraded communication conditions, contested and austere environments, and validated mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
