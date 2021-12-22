Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Shield 22-2 Wrap Up

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing held Grand Shield 22-2, an event that put the wing to the test in degraded communication conditions, contested and austere environments, and validated mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 03:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 827260
    VIRIN: 211222-F-MG692-0001
    Filename: DOD_108748442
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    379 AEW
    Al Udeid
    Grand Shield 22-2

