Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Year Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.29.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    III Marine Expeditionary Force looks back over a year of exercises, and wishes all of its service members a happy new year on Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2021. III MEF remains a forward deployed force ready to fight now. (U.S. Marine Corps video created by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 02:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827258
    VIRIN: 211229-M-JL820-1001
    Filename: DOD_108748426
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fight
    Japan
    Okinawa
    new year
    now
    III MEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT