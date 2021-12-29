New Year Video

III Marine Expeditionary Force looks back over a year of exercises, and wishes all of its service members a happy new year on Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2021. III MEF remains a forward deployed force ready to fight now. (U.S. Marine Corps video created by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela)
|12.29.2021
|12.29.2021 02:16
|Package
|827258
|211229-M-JL820-1001
|DOD_108748426
|00:01:00
|OKINAWA, JP
|8
|8
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
