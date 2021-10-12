Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CR2C: Spiritual Resiliency Working Group welcomes all at new office

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    The Spiritual Resiliency Office is on the first floor of the Garrison headquarters building 4488.
    It’s a room where people can talk with someone about their problems or pick up pamphlets on a variety of issues they might be having.
    Members of the Garrison chaplain’s staff take turns occupying room D-120 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

