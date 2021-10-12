CR2C: Spiritual Resiliency Working Group welcomes all at new office

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Spiritual Resiliency Office is on the first floor of the Garrison headquarters building 4488.

It’s a room where people can talk with someone about their problems or pick up pamphlets on a variety of issues they might be having.

Members of the Garrison chaplain’s staff take turns occupying room D-120 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.