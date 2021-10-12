CR2C: Spiritual Resiliency Working Group welcomes all at new office

The Spiritual Resiliency Office is on the first floor of the Garrison headquarters building 4488.
It’s a room where people can talk with someone about their problems or pick up pamphlets on a variety of issues they might be having.
Members of the Garrison chaplain’s staff take turns occupying room D-120 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
