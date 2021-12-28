Airman 1st Class Ty Odom, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, was awarded the U.S. Pacific Air Forces Security Forces Airman of the year.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 19:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827254
|VIRIN:
|211228-F-SQ280-543
|Filename:
|DOD_108748178
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|26, KR
|Hometown:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Wolfpack's own awarded PACAF Security Forces Airman of the Year, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
