A group of 56M, Religious Affairs Specialist, conducted an annual competition on Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington on Sept. 30, 2021. This competition involved an assortment of activities that test a soldiers' basic warrior tasks and their knowledge of being a religious affairs specialist.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 19:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827249
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-DL979-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108748118
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Base Lewis McChord 56 M Competition, by SGT Lester Mungro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
