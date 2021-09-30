Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Lewis McChord 56 M Competition

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Sgt. Lester Mungro 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A group of 56M, Religious Affairs Specialist, conducted an annual competition on Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington on Sept. 30, 2021. This competition involved an assortment of activities that test a soldiers' basic warrior tasks and their knowledge of being a religious affairs specialist.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 19:18
    Location: WA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Joint Base Lewis McChord 56 M Competition, by SGT Lester Mungro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #religious #56m #competition

