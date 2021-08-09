Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic 9/11 20 Years Later Tribute

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    We will always honor and remember the victims and the families of the 9/11 attacks.

    Twenty years later, it is now more important than ever to educate the entire generation that was born after 9/11. Share your stories with them. Help them understand what happened that day and the unity we felt as a Nation as we grieved and tried to heal together.

    Today, we are sharing the story of one of our own teammates, NIWC Atlantic’s Mr. James Lynch, who lost his life following the attacks on the Pentagon. He left a legacy of kindness, and we are committed to keeping his memory alive.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827242
    VIRIN: 210908-F-BJ011-148
    Filename: DOD_108748106
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic 9/11 20 Years Later Tribute, by SSgt Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NIWC Atlantic

