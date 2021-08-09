NIWC Atlantic 9/11 20 Years Later Tribute

We will always honor and remember the victims and the families of the 9/11 attacks.
Twenty years later, it is now more important than ever to educate the entire generation that was born after 9/11. Share your stories with them. Help them understand what happened that day and the unity we felt as a Nation as we grieved and tried to heal together.
Today, we are sharing the story of one of our own teammates, NIWC Atlantic’s Mr. James Lynch, who lost his life following the attacks on the Pentagon. He left a legacy of kindness, and we are committed to keeping his memory alive.
