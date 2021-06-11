Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sons of Guam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    11.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Lester Mungro 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Donovan Camacho and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Frank Castro are apart of the Early Entry Command Post - Stryker in Guam on Nov. 8, 2021. This mission was personal for the two because they were born and raised in Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 19:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827238
    VIRIN: 211106-A-DL979-1001
    Filename: DOD_108748095
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USPacific #guam #serve #meetyourarmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT