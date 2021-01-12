NIWC Atlantic’s Expeditionary Systems Integration and Innovation Center (ESIIC) Bay boasts more than 36,000 sq. ft. of interconnected lab space. This video shows how engineers and scientists within the Expeditionary Warfare Department use the space, to advance technical focus areas and provide information warfare solutions to the warfighter!
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 16:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827235
|VIRIN:
|211201-F-BJ011-141
|Filename:
|DOD_108748085
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NIWC Atlantic Video Tour of ESIIC Bay, by SSgt Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
