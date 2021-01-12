Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Video Tour of ESIIC Bay

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    NIWC Atlantic's Expeditionary Systems Integration and Innovation Center (ESIIC) Bay boasts more than 36,000 sq. ft. of interconnected lab space. This video shows how engineers and scientists within the Expeditionary Warfare Department use the space, to advance technical focus areas and provide information warfare solutions to the warfighter!

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 827235
    VIRIN: 211201-F-BJ011-141
    Filename: DOD_108748085
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, NIWC Atlantic Video Tour of ESIIC Bay, by SSgt Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NIWC Atlantic

