NIWC Atlantic Video Tour of ESIIC Bay

NIWC Atlantic’s Expeditionary Systems Integration and Innovation Center (ESIIC) Bay boasts more than 36,000 sq. ft. of interconnected lab space. This video shows how engineers and scientists within the Expeditionary Warfare Department use the space, to advance technical focus areas and provide information warfare solutions to the warfighter!