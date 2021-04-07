Dogface Soldiers, Families and Department of Defense civilians celebrated Independence Day, July 4 on Fort Stewart. Hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the event featured music by the 3rd Infantry Division Band, food trucks, yard games, pie eating contests and fireworks.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 14:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827219
|VIRIN:
|210704-D-AI640-960
|Filename:
|DOD_108747856
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fort Stewart celebrates Independence Day, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT