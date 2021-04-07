Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Stewart celebrates Independence Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Dogface Soldiers, Families and Department of Defense civilians celebrated Independence Day, July 4 on Fort Stewart. Hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the event featured music by the 3rd Infantry Division Band, food trucks, yard games, pie eating contests and fireworks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 14:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827219
    VIRIN: 210704-D-AI640-960
    Filename: DOD_108747856
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart celebrates Independence Day, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    3rd Infantry Division Band
    DFMWR
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT