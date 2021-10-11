U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Royal Lancaster, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, gives a holiday shout out to family in Denver, CO.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 08:23
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|827179
|VIRIN:
|211110-F-DU706-102
|Filename:
|DOD_108747494
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT