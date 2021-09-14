Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Timelapses in France

    FRANCE

    09.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Shot at multiple locations in France.

    In the fall of 1921, the U.S. Army selected one unknown American soldier to be interred in the Tomb. The Army took detailed precautions to ensure the anonymity of this honored American and cooperated with the French to commemorate him on his journey home.

    The Army’s Quartermaster Corps disinterred one set of remains each from four American cemeteries in France: the Meuse-Argonne, St. Mihiel, Somme, and Aisne-Marne cemeteries. The four caskets of remains were transported to the town of Châlons-sur-Marne, where a formal selection ceremony took place at the city hall on October 24, 1921.

    In the presence of French and American dignitaries, U.S. Army Sergeant Edward F. Younger, a decorated World War I veteran, selected the Unknown by laying a spray of white roses upon one of the four caskets. After a ceremonial procession, a special train transported the casket to the port of Le Havre. Along the way, the French people honored the Unknown and expressed their gratitude for America’s role in the Allied victory. These events strengthened ties between the United States and France.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 03:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827177
    VIRIN: 210914-F-IP635-2001
    Filename: DOD_108747381
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    France
    Timelapse
    Tomb of Unknown Soldier

