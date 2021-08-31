Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Man, One Wheel (2)

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1Lt. Allen Gutierrez, 8th Fighter Wing public Affairs officer in charge of command information, shares his unicycle journey which he started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 03:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827176
    VIRIN: 210831-F-PH996-1002
    Filename: DOD_108747380
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    U.S. Air Force
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    8th Medical Group
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

