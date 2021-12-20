Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hyakuri ATR 2021

    OMITAMA, IBARAKI, JAPAN

    12.20.2021

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 conducts joint flight operations with 3rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, 7th Air Wing, Japan Air Self-Defense Force at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2021. U.S. Marines with VMFA-112 are working with JASDF personnel at Hyakuri Air Base as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 00:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: OMITAMA, IBARAKI, JP

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    JASDF
    VMFA-112
    1stMAW
    U.S.-JapanAlliance
    HyakuriATR2021

