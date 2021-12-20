Hyakuri ATR 2021 (Pkg/Package)

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 conducts joint flight operations with 3rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, 7th Air Wing, Japan Air Self-Defense Force at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2021. U.S. Marines with VMFA-112 are working with JASDF personnel at Hyakuri Air Base as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 00:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827167
|VIRIN:
|211223-M-AV179-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108747328
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|OMITAMA, IBARAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
