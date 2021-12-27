Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Engineer District 50th Anniversary PSA 1

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.27.2021

    Video by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    PSA giving an overview of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan District's 50 years in Japan. 1st in a series of 12.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 22:23
    This work, Japan Engineer District 50th Anniversary PSA 1, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    50th Anniversary
    Japan
    USACE
    PSA
    Maib

