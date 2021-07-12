Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dec 7 80th Anniversary

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Hickam members of past and present came together to honor the lives lost in the Attack on Hickam Field that occurred 80 years ago on December 7, 1941. 189 service members died, 303 were wounded, and nearly half of the aircraft stationed on Hickam were rendered useless as a result of that day. Their sacrifices for our nation are not forgotten and will be remembered.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827155
    VIRIN: 211207-F-JA727-0005
    Filename: DOD_108747193
    Length: 00:36:07
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Dec 7 80th Anniversary, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Hickam
    Dec 7
    1941

