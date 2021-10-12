On this week's edition of Manny on the Street our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez, visits with the Winn Army Community Hospital MEDDAC Commander, Col. Julie Freeman, to learn all about the ScriptCenter vending machine.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 08:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827149
|VIRIN:
|211210-D-AI640-236
|Filename:
|DOD_108747151
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Manny on the Street, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT