This week our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez spends some time with the 3rd Infantry Division mascot, Rocky the Bulldog, to get the scoop on what we can expect from Marne Week.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 08:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827148
|VIRIN:
|211112-D-AI640-964
|Filename:
|DOD_108747150
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Manny on the Street, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS
