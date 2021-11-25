Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 Wheel Chrome and Steel Sleigh

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Little 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Six-String Soldiers peform an oriignal song for the Holidays. What if Santa had to drive a truck to deliver his toys.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 13:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827129
    VIRIN: 211125-A-JL123-001
    PIN: 5
    Filename: DOD_108747002
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 Wheel Chrome and Steel Sleigh, by SSG James Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holidays
    army
    army music
    people first

