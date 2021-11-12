video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827128" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing and friends and family celebrate the 2021 Wing Awards Ceremony in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 11, 2021. The annual Wing Awards Ceremony recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of the men and women of the 133rd Airlift Wing who have set themselves apart from their peers during the past year.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by 133rd Public Affairs office)