    2021 Wing Awards Ceremony

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing and friends and family celebrate the 2021 Wing Awards Ceremony in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 11, 2021. The annual Wing Awards Ceremony recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of the men and women of the 133rd Airlift Wing who have set themselves apart from their peers during the past year.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by 133rd Public Affairs office)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827128
    VIRIN: 211211-Z-F3885-1000
    Filename: DOD_108746949
    Length: 00:27:51
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing

