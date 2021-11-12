U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing and friends and family celebrate the 2021 Wing Awards Ceremony in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 11, 2021. The annual Wing Awards Ceremony recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of the men and women of the 133rd Airlift Wing who have set themselves apart from their peers during the past year.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by 133rd Public Affairs office)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 15:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827128
|VIRIN:
|211211-Z-F3885-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108746949
|Length:
|00:27:51
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
