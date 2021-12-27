Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delayed but not denied: Officer receives Purple Heart following a traumatic brain injury

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    12.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, deputy commanding general for U.S. Army Europe and Africa presents Maj. Robert Morse, Chief of Theatre Operations for Regional Cyber Center-Europe, U.S. Army Cyber Command, with a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained during a ballistic missile attack on Al Asad Air Base, Jan. 8, 2020. After initially being denied, Morse was awarded the Purple Heart Oct. 27, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 09:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 827116
    VIRIN: 211227-A-DX878-101
    Filename: DOD_108746808
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Delayed but not denied: Officer receives Purple Heart following a traumatic brain injury, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Purple Heart
    Al Asad Air Base
    Cyber Command
    TBI
    traumatic brain injury
    USAEUR-AF

