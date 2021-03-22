USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Aerographer's Mates explain their role in the strike group.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 04:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827109
|VIRIN:
|210322-N-TC338-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108746715
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Aerographer's Mates Highlight, by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT