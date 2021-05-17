USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Space Preservation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827104" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

211016-N-JK118-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 16, 2021) – Video depicting the accomplishments during the 2021 deployment of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Floyd Leishman)