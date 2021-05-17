211016-N-JK118-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 16, 2021) – Video depicting the accomplishments during the 2021 deployment of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Floyd Leishman)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 04:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827104
|VIRIN:
|211016-N-JK118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108746670
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Space Preservation, by PO2 Thomas Leishman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT