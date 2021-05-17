Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Space Preservation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Leishman 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    211016-N-JK118-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 16, 2021) – Video depicting the accomplishments during the 2021 deployment of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Floyd Leishman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 04:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827104
    VIRIN: 211016-N-JK118-1001
    Filename: DOD_108746670
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Space Preservation, by PO2 Thomas Leishman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    flight operations
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT