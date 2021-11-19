Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arresting Gear Maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210917-N-DW158-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 17, 2021) Video depicting work of the Sailors who work on the arresting gear of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 03:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 827100
    VIRIN: 210917-N-DW158-1001
    Filename: DOD_108746635
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arresting Gear Maintenance, by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arresting Gear
    CVN 76
    Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    U.S. Navy

