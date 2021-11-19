210917-N-DW158-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 17, 2021) Video depicting work of the Sailors who work on the arresting gear of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 03:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827100
|VIRIN:
|210917-N-DW158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108746635
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arresting Gear Maintenance, by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
