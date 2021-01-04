210731-N-LI114-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July,1, 2021) Video depicting how to mitigate heat stress and notice the symptoms aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 03:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827096
|VIRIN:
|210731-N-LI114-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108746627
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Heat Stress Mitigation, by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT