U.S. service members train in hottest country in the world for French Desert Commando Course

U.S. service members hone battle tactics and maneuvering during an overnight field training exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 28-29, 2021. The exercise prepares service members for the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) scheduled for mid-September. The course consists of knot tying, mountain confidence, basic infantry skills and night operations. The French Army invites a select number of U.S. service members to participate in the course where participants compete to earn the FDCC qualification badge upon successful completion of the course.