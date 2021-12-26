Makin Island Hosts Holiday Bowl 2021

211226-N-IV962-2001
SAN DIEGO (Dec. 26, 2021) – Capt. Tony Chavez, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), left, gives a coin and ball cap to the North Carolina State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren on the flight deck of USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Dec. 26. Makin Island hosted the University of California Los Angeles Bruins and North Carolina State Wolfpack football teams during the 2021 holiday bowl. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)
|12.26.2021
|12.26.2021 22:34
|B-Roll
|827090
|211226-N-IV962-2001
|DOD_108746461
|00:01:48
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|4
|4
