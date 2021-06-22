210622-N-CZ759-1001 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2021) Here is a look at what's happening aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Videographer Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2021 19:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|827087
|VIRIN:
|210622-N-CZ759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108746370
|Length:
|00:05:32
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Tripoli News Cast June 22, by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
