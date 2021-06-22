Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli News Cast June 22

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Quintana 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210622-N-CZ759-1001 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2021) Here is a look at what's happening aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Videographer Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.26.2021 19:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 827087
    VIRIN: 210622-N-CZ759-1001
    Filename: DOD_108746370
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Tripoli News Cast June 22, by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

