U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Wolf Pack, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, wish everyone a happy holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2021 18:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|827084
|VIRIN:
|211222-F-SQ280-743
|Filename:
|DOD_108746366
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Hometown:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy Holidays from Wolf Pack, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT