    Happy Holidays from Wolf Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the Wolf Pack, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, wish everyone a happy holidays.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.26.2021 18:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 827084
    VIRIN: 211222-F-SQ280-743
    Filename: DOD_108746366
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Hometown: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    This work, Happy Holidays from Wolf Pack, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

