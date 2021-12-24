CLR3 Marines Holiday Greeting

HONOLULU (Dec. 24, 2021) – Marines, from Combat Logistics Regiment 3, Okinawa, Japan, send their families a holiday message while working on the Drinking Water Distribution System Recovery Plan at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Omar Rubi)
