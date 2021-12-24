HONOLULU (Dec. 22, 2021) – Cpl. Dante Hunter, from Combat Logistics Regiment 3, Okinawa, Japan sends his family a holiday message while working on the Drinking Water Distribution System Recovery Plan at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Omar Rubi)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 21:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|827073
|VIRIN:
|211224-N-HT995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108745968
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cpl. Dante Hunter Holiday Greeting, by PO2 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT