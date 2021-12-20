Hawaii Representative Kaiali'i Kahele Thanks Service Members

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 20, 2021) U.S. Representative Kaiali'i Kahele gives his remarks to service members affected by the current water related health and safety concerns. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)