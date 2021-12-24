MGen Patrick Carpentier talks to The Weather Channel reporter about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 13:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|827060
|VIRIN:
|211224-A-ZZ999-022
|Filename:
|DOD_108745864
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MGen Patrick Carpentier - The Weather Channel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT