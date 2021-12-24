Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    MGen Patrick Carpentier - The Weather Channel

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    MGen Patrick Carpentier talks to The Weather Channel reporter about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa

    Date Taken: 12.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 13:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 827060
    VIRIN: 211224-A-ZZ999-022
    Filename: DOD_108745864
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    The Weather Channel
    Patrick Carpentier

