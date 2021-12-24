MGen Patrick Carpentier talks to a WTKR-TV reporter about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 13:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|827059
|VIRIN:
|211224-A-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108745857
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MGen Patrick Carpentier - WTKR-TV, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT