B-roll alongside interviews with service members and NGOs about the Winter Celebration at Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 12:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827058
|VIRIN:
|211223-F-UY520-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108745855
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Liberty Winter Celebration, by SSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT