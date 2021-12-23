Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Liberty Winter Celebration

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    B-roll alongside interviews with service members and NGOs about the Winter Celebration at Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 12:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827058
    VIRIN: 211223-F-UY520-1001
    Filename: DOD_108745855
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: NJ, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Task Force Liberty Winter Celebration, by SSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARNORTH

